Suniel Shetty Confirms Hera Pheri 3 With Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal

Actor Suniel Shetty has confirmed that the third part of the Hera Pheri franchise is very much in the works and will be happening with the same main cast. The first two films included Shetty, Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal.

While rumours doing the round had suggested the third part being scrapped, the actor during an interview said, "I don’t think it’s not happening. It’s still there, very much alive and it will happen with the three of us because we are very very keen. Things have to be sorted out and they are. So we’re definitely doing it."

Hera Pheri stands as one of the most loved Bollywood comedies of all time and a timeless classic. Suniel further said, "Unfortunately, we are the ones who taught Bollywood how to make franchise and we got out today."

According to an earlier Mumbai Mirror report, a source had said, “At present, the film is in the scripting stage. Indra Kumar has been working with his team of writers on the story since May last year and has already locked the first half, while the second half requires some more work. He will jump into it after the release of his upcoming directorial, Total Dhamaal,.”

It had also added that the film was initially going to go on the floors last December. “The delays happened due to issues in the script. Hera Pheri is an iconic franchise and the team is in no hurry to take it on the floors. Though everyone is excited, no one wants to compromise on the script for a substandard product to capitalise on the franchise’s power,” the source had added.

