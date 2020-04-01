Suniel Shetty Expresses Excitement About Hera Pheri 3, Confirms It's 'Definitely' Happening

Actor Suniel Shetty was a part of the golden comedy trio in Priyadarshan's 2000 and 2006 films Hera Pheri and Phir Hera Pheri respectively, along with Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal.

After an announcement was made last year that the trio would reunite with Hera Pheri 3, not many updates came the audience's way, which left people wondering that the project was shelved. However, Shetty has confirmed that the sequel is definitely happening.

Talking to Times of India, Shetty expressed his excitement about reprising his role as Shyam in the third installment. “Of course! Absolutely! Because Babu Bhai, Shyam, Raju can have a problem any time of their life whatever age it may be. The thing is I think we understand cinema more, probably better than actors even today and also, we are very good friends you know. We have a lot of respect for each other and so I think it works like magic and I am looking forward to it. It will happen and whenever it does, but I know it will happen,” Suniel said.

Notably, the original has clocked 20 years today. Taking to Instagram, Suniel wrote, “20 years and the love keeps pouring in... memories that will last a lifetime! #pareshji #herapheri @akshaykumar."

