Suniel Shetty has been one of the popular actors of the Indian film industry. In a career spanning almost 30 years, he has acted in over 100 films. The actor made his debut in 1992 at the age of 31 with Balwaan, opposite Divya Bharti. Later, he went on to establish himself as an action hero with several films such as Mohra, Anth, Pehchaan, Dilwale among others. Comparing the action heroes of current times with the ones during his time, the actor feels anyone can become an action star if he has the body language.

During an interview with PTI, the Dharavi Bank actor explained, “Today, anybody who has that body language can look like an action hero…That time you had to have guts and technique, you had to be ten on ten in action to be an action hero. Now, if you have the body language and are one on ten then you can manage."

He further added, “We had to do everything on our own. Like taking care of our safety, technique and everything else. There were a lot of struggles that went behind to get that tag of an action hero. At that time, there was too much risk when it came to doing stunts that I did. That image came with films like ‘Mohra’ and ‘Border’. And the action was different, I had a style of my own, which worked for me."

Earlier this year, Suniel Shetty had urged the UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to help dismantle the boycott trends against Bollywood. Explaining the reason behind the same, the actor shared, “I was only asking for respect as Hindi cinema has contributed a lot to India, to the culture, music, stories and narrative. My film ‘Border’ was a salute to the soldiers, who died in that war. Everybody wants us to be there everywhere, to help promote, to spread awareness, and we are more than willing to do that, why is it that suddenly we are looked at as villains and the only thing we are trying to do is bring down our country."

On the work front, Suniel Shetty made his OTT debut with Samir Kakkad’s web series Dharavi Bank, a crime-thriller showcasing a cat-and-mouse between Thalaivan and JCP Jayant Gavaskar amid a backdrop of a Rs 30,000 crore crime nexus located in the impoverished slums of Dharavi in Mumbai. Besides Suniel Shetty, Dharavi Bank also starred Vivek Oberoi, Krishna Kant Singh Bundela, Sonali Kulkarni, Luke Kenny, Freddy Daruwala, Siddharth Menon, Chinmay Mandlekar among others.

Read all the Latest Movies News here