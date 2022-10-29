Suniel Shetty Flags Off BSF Marathon at JCP Attari, Recites Dialogues From His Film Border

Border Security Force organized a Marathon on October 29, 2022, which flagged off from Amritsar and culminate at JCP Attari. On behalf of the Director General Border Security Force, Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty was present for the flagging-in and prize distribution ceremony at the event. Also present at the occasion were the stalwarts of sport from BSF ranks.

Suniel Shetty shared that he was very grateful to the BSF team for inviting him to the event. “It is an honour being a part of the event and especially the soldiers who sacrifice their lives on the border to keep us safe,” he said. The actor also played a motivator to both the troops as well as the runners and the audience who share a unique bond with his iconic performance of an army soldier in the 1997 movie Border. Therefore, during the event, Shetty also recited a few dialogues from his film including, “Agar tum use nahi maroge, toh wo tumhe jaan se maar dalega, Tumhari lash se gujar kar, Tumhari Dharti maa ke sine par kadam rakhega aur tumhari ye aazad dharti maa phir se gulaami ke janjiro me jakdi jayegi.”

This comes a day after Suneil Shetty visited the Golden Temple in Amritsar along with his wife Mana Shetty. “I try to come here every year but since the past 2 years I was not able to because of Coronavirus and hence I didn’t have solace. As soon as I come here, I get a feeling that is found nowhere else. There is a different kind of satisfaction and happiness that leaves my eyes filled with tears because it’s such a beautiful place,” he said while interacting with the media there.

“I am really happy that I was able to come here. I try to come here on my birthday and then stay for 2-3 days, though this could not be possible this year but I did come. Tomorrow, I will be back here,” he added.

