Suniel Shetty Gets Upset When His Kids’ Names Are Dragged into Nepotism Debate

Suniel Shetty has been in the showbiz industry for nearly three decades. The actor’s daughter, Athiya has already taken her initial steps into the cine world. Recently, Suniel opened up on the long and ongoing nepotism debate.

During an interaction with Hindustan Times, Suniel revealed that even though he doesn’t get annoyed or angry, he feels upset and hurt every time the name of his children is dragged into this kind of discussion.

He said that his daughter will prove her hard work and destiny. He pointed out that Athiya’s last film, Motichoor Chaknachoor with Nawazuddin Siddiqui did not perform well and faced problems due to the producers. He said that Athiya’s performance was however received well and that’s what is important. Just like her, every child has the right to follow their dreams.

The 59 year old further said that it’s important for every parent to allow their kids to choose their destiny.

He pointed out some of the talent trumping obstacles in his own film career. Suniel after the release of his 1992 film Balwaan realised that people recognised him and he had an audience following.

Suniel said that apart from critics, few people from his audience criticised and broke his confidence. However, despite feeling it was vindictive, he discovered the truth and started working on his craft.

“They broke my confidence by saying I was ‘wooden’, even then there were critics who were out to get you. When I understood what one of them was trying to say, I realised, some way or the other he was being vindictive, but there’s also truth in it. That’s when I started working on my craft,” he confessed.

Suniel has been busy with big projects down south. He was last seen in Rajinikanth starrer Darbar. He will next be seen in Mohanlal’s upcoming Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham. Suniel also has a Telugu film in his kitty titled Mosagallu. Speaking about Bollywood, he has a major role in Mumbai Saga along with John Abraham.

Athiya is working on a biographical drama based on the life of soccer player Afshan Ashiq. The upcoming is titled Hope Solo. Athiya will play the lead in the biopic. Athiya’s younger brother, Ahan will soon step in Bollywood with a Sajid Nadiadwala project.