Suniel Shetty on Athiya Shetty's Wedding With KL Rahul: It is for Them to Decide

Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul’s wedding rumours have been doing the rounds for some time now. Recently, Athiya’s brother Ahan Shetty had addressed these rumours and said that the couple is not even engaged yet so there is no question of marriage. Now, her father, actor Suniel Kapoor has opened up about the wedding speculations. During a conversation with ETimes, the actor said that he would want his daughter to get married sometime.

He also said that he loves KL Rahul. “It is for them to decide what they want to do because times have changed. Beti aur beta dono hi responsible hai (My daughter and son are both responsible people). I would like them to take the decision. My blessings are always there for them," the actor was quoted as saying.

Meanwhile, a report in Pinkvilla stated that the couple has rented a swanky sea-facing 4BHK apartment in Mumbai and are keen to settle in there for time being.

As per the report in the entertainment portal, the duo has found a place at Carter Road in Bandra. The rented apartment will apparently cost Rs. 10 lakh per month. Earlier, there were reports suggesting that the couple might also get married this year. However, Athiya’s close friend has told Bombay Times, that there’s no wedding in the cards as both of them have their professional commitments to look forward to.

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul have been dating each other for over three years now and had gone public with their relationship just about a year ago. Last year, KL Rahul accompanied the Shetty family to the screening of Ahan Shetty’s debut movie Tadap. The attendance marked the couple’s first public appearance together.

