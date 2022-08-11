Suniel Shetty On ‘Boycott Bollywood Campaign’: ‘It’s Unfair, I Hate This'

Aamir Khan’s film Laal Singh Chaddha found itself mired in backlash. Trolls and naysayers launched an incessant boycott campaign against Atul Kulkarni’s film across social media platforms over a statement made by Khan a few years ago. Those who were boycotting the film have been consistently trending #boycottlaalsinghchaddha hashtag on Twitter. Additionally, some people were really riled about Kareena Kapoor’s comments on nepotism. Then there were some netizens who unearthed an old tweet made by Atul Kulkarni that caused further outrage. Not only that, Akshay Kumar’s film Raksha Bandhan received flak as well with people urging others to boycott the film. Several celebrities have reacted to the boycott and cancel culture, the latest addition to the list being Suniel Shetty who argued that it was unfair for the actors who had tolled hard for the project.

In an interview with The Times of India, the Dhadkan actor opened up about this call for boycott of Bollywood films and said, “It’s unfair. We all work hard. We all aim to do well, our intentions are good. Aamir Khan’s intentions have always been good. He is somebody who could have chosen five films a year, but he chose to do one film in five years and I think we need to respect that. As far as Akshay Kumar goes, there is continuous effort in wanting to do something and deliver entertaining films. We are entertainers and we go by public choice also.”

He further elaborated his point, “I hate this ‘boycott Bollywood’ campaign that is going on on Twitter. I always pray it stops because we are an industry too and there are a lot of people feeding off us. So for that sake let’s not destroy an industry that has its own legacy of good people and people who probably at some stage make mistakes. But aren’t we humans too? Give one that opportunity. I only say it’s not fair. We can only pray that better sense prevails and this doesn’t happen and these two films work big time.”

Laal Singh Chaddha is helmed by Advait Chandan, who has previously directed the critically-acclaimed film Taare Zameen Par. The Hindi adaptation of Forrest Gump stars Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Naga Chaitanya in pivotal roles. On the other hand, Raksha Bandhan is directed by Aanand L Rai and the family drama features Akshay Kumar, Bhumi Pednekar, Sahejmeen Kaur, Deepika Khanna, Sadia Khateeb, Smrithi Srikanth and Seema Pahwa. Both the films were released earlier today.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here