Suniel Shetty on KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty Dating Rumours: 'They're a Good-looking Couple'

Suniel Shetty has finally confirmed that his daughter Athiya Shetty is indeed in England, where KL Rahul is currently staying for the Indian cricket squad’s upcoming test series against the English team. However, the actor said Athiya has gone there with her brother Ahan Shetty for a holiday. A few days back, an HT report claimed that KL Rahul listed Athiya as his partner before leaving for the World Test Championship Final in England last month and communicated the same to the BCCI. However, the couple hasn’t officially confirmed dating each other. But the duo has often hinted at being in a relationship through their social media posts.

While confirming that Athiya sure is in England, actor Suniel Shetty told the Bombay Times, “Yes, she is in England, but she is with Ahan. The brother-sister duo has gone there for a holiday. Rest you may check with them."

While avoiding talking about their rumoured relationship, when asked about Athiya and KL Rahul being recently appointed as the brand ambassadors for the same eye brand, Suniel said, “I think it is best you speak to them."

“As far as the ad goes… I mean it is an international brand and they chose to take the two of them as the ambassadors. I think they look brilliant together. They are a good-looking couple, na? So, it totally works from a brand perspective. And I must say, they look good together, well, in the ad (laughs!)," he added.

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul have been rumoured to be in a relationship for a long time now. The two often entertain their fans with their adorable social media PDA.

