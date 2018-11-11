English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Suniel Shetty on Thugs of Hindostan: Nowadays Everyone Consider Themselves as Film Critics
Suniel Shetty said, 'I feel it's really unfortunate that 'Thugs of Hindostan' is receiving criticism because I have a whole lot of friends who have gone and seen the film and they loved it. It's a 'paisa vasool' film because of its scale and canvas,' he added.
(Photo: Suniel Shetty/ Instagram)
Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty has supported the makers of Thugs of Hindostan who were getting severe backlash by the audience for the film's poor storyline and direction by saying that nowadays everyone consider themselves as film critics.
Suniel Shetty was interacting with the media at the success party of first season of Mud Skull Adventure Race along with Sahil Khan on Saturday in Mumbai.
Thugs of Hindostan, the big budget multi-starrer from the Yash Raj Films stable starring Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan, saw a big drop in box office numbers on day 2 because of negative word of mouth publicity.
Reacting on the severe criticism that film is witnessing from all corners, Suniel said: "I feel it's really unfortunate that the film is receiving criticism because I have a whole lot of friends who have gone and seen Thugs of Hindostan and they loved the film. It's a 'paisa vasool' (value for money) film because of its scale and canvas.
"We sometimes expect a lot from a film and nowadays, everyone out there consider themselves as film critics and they think they know all about entertainment but I think we should give an opportunity to every film to get a smooth release and then audience should give their opinion. We shouldn't criticise it so much that it gets pulled out from theaters."
Suniel who has worked with Shah Rukh Khan in "Main Hoon Na" also talked about trailer of "Zero".
"I loved the trailer of 'Zero' and I think this film is going to be Shah Rukh's biggest film. I genuinely feel he has performed brilliantly. The kind of attitude Shah Rukh has been able to bring in his character despite being complex is really amazing. I have a very strong feeling that the film is going to create magic onscreen."
Talking about the success of first season of Mud Skull Adventure Race, the actor said: "It's fantastic as it's so connected to the earth and at the same time it's gives such a high to guys who participate in it so, I am looking forward to the second season of Mud Skull off-roading. It's a fantastic and a safe sports because it's about skill driving and not rash driving.
"I did not think that it would get so popular in India. Last time, several video of the race got viral on the internet therefore, this year many people are keen to participate in it."
Suniel was last seen onscreen in "A Gentleman" along with Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandez.
When asked about his upcoming projects, he said: "There is a lot happening with me. I think the announcement will come and time will tell. I took break for four years but I think for the next 40 years, I am not going to keep quiet now."
