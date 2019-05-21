English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Suniel Shetty Opens Up About Hera Pheri Series, Says He Loves the First Part
Suniel Shetty says he is excited about working on the third film in the "Hera Pheri" franchise and the team will start working on the film by the end of this year.
(Photo: Suniel Shetty/ Instagram)
Loading...
Suniel Shetty says he is excited about working on the third film in the "Hera Pheri" franchise and the team will start working on the film by the end of this year.
Directed by Priyadarshan, "Hera Pheri" released in 2000 and also featured veteran actor Paresh Rawal and Akshay Kumar. It revolved around a quirky, kind-hearted garage owner Baburao Ganpatrao Apte (Rawal), a cunning loafer Raju (Kumar) and a struggling pauper Shyam (Shetty).
The trio returned with a sequel "Phir Hera Pheri" in 2006, which was directed by Neeraj Vora.
"Talks are on with Priyadarshan for the third part. It should happen by the end of the year. There is a lot of discussion around it. I am excited for it," Shetty told PTI in an interview.
The 57-year-old actor said he loved the part one but did not enjoy the second film that much.
"People loved and related to the honesty, simplicity and the struggle of these three men in the film and found humour in struggle.
"I don't love 'Phir Hera Pheri' as much as I liked the first one. (It had) honesty, great writing and the pure genius of Priyadarshan," he said.
Shetty, who was last seen in Sidharth Malhotra's "A Gentleman" (2017), said he wants work in good films. "I am looking forward to doing a lot of good work, be it here or in the south in the few years. I am doing roles that suit me," he said.
"I am doing a film in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam languages. These are interesting films. I will talk about them when the time is right," he added.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Directed by Priyadarshan, "Hera Pheri" released in 2000 and also featured veteran actor Paresh Rawal and Akshay Kumar. It revolved around a quirky, kind-hearted garage owner Baburao Ganpatrao Apte (Rawal), a cunning loafer Raju (Kumar) and a struggling pauper Shyam (Shetty).
The trio returned with a sequel "Phir Hera Pheri" in 2006, which was directed by Neeraj Vora.
"Talks are on with Priyadarshan for the third part. It should happen by the end of the year. There is a lot of discussion around it. I am excited for it," Shetty told PTI in an interview.
The 57-year-old actor said he loved the part one but did not enjoy the second film that much.
"People loved and related to the honesty, simplicity and the struggle of these three men in the film and found humour in struggle.
"I don't love 'Phir Hera Pheri' as much as I liked the first one. (It had) honesty, great writing and the pure genius of Priyadarshan," he said.
Shetty, who was last seen in Sidharth Malhotra's "A Gentleman" (2017), said he wants work in good films. "I am looking forward to doing a lot of good work, be it here or in the south in the few years. I am doing roles that suit me," he said.
"I am doing a film in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam languages. These are interesting films. I will talk about them when the time is right," he added.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Priyanka Chopra Reacts to Hina Khan's Post, Says She is Proud of Hina's Achievements
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Kohli's Wicket on Archer's Mind Heading into the World Cup
- Was the News of Erica Fernandes Leaving Kasautii Zindagi Kay A Marketing Gimmick?
- 'Anti-Trafficking Activists Should be Like Daenerys Targaryen From Game of Thrones'
- Eureka Forbes Dr. Aeroguard SCPR 660H Review: Your Home Does Not Deserve This Air Purifier
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results