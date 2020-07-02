Suniel Shetty Praises Sonu Sood, Says He Has Put Actors On a

Actor Sonu Sood has been working tirelessly to help India's migrants who have been severely affected due to Covid-19. From sending hundreds of them home through buses and flights, to arranging food and accommodation, the actor and his team are doing their best for the needy.

Sonu's Mumbai Saga co-star Suniel Shetty has now praised the actor's efforts. Talking to Hindustan Times, the Hera Pheri actor said, “Sonu has put Hindi film heroes on a different pedestal. People know that the film industry has good-hearted people. He is stepping out every day, risking his and his family’s health to help others.”

Suniel Shetty and his family, especially his daughter actress Athiya Shetty have also been working for the safety and welfare of animals. The actor said that it irks him to hear the various instances of animal cruelty happening around India, which negates the efforts of everyone working hard for them.

The actor also opened up about the fact that he had rescued 128 Nepali women from sex trafficking back in 1996, as recently the story went viral. The actor said that honest cops, politicians, social workers and his mother-in-law also had a big contribution towards it and the actor shouldn't be the only one to get the praise. He had also helped the women be self-sufficient. This fact had remained unknown until one of the survivors decided to speak out about her experience.

Met @SunielVShetty anna so many times but never he had mentioned about this...this is what i call it class love you anna huge respect for you https://t.co/KN22jM1IGL — Jay Bhanushaali (JB) (@jaybhanushali0) May 11, 2020

The actor also opened up about being a part of an NGO for 30 years and helping children in need. “We don’t just take care of the education of these children but also their basic needs. Once they start earning, we move on to others who need help,” he said.

