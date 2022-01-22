KL Rahul And Athiya Shetty Are Getting Married in 2022? Suniel Shetty Answers

The year 2021 ended with the wedding bash of Bollywood’s most anticipated couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif. Also, there have been many weddings in Bollywood like that of Rajkummar Rao-Patralekha and Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal among others. Now rumours are rife that two weddings are lined up in actor Suniel Shetty’s family. Suniel Shetty’s daughter Athiya and son Ahan are going to get married soon, according to reports.

According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul are in a relationship for three years now. Ahan Shetty is also in a relationship with Tania Shroff. According to the entertainment news portal, a close friend of the family has revealed that the brother-sister duo will get married this year. Athiya and Rahul have consent of their parents for the marriage, the report claimed.

However, it seems that Athiya and Ahan’s father actor Suniel Shetty is not impressed by Bollywood Hungama’s report. The actor lambasted the portal in a tweet. Suniel said that he is not sure whether he should be amused or pained by the news portal’s article. Suniel criticised the portal saying that they did not feel the need to properly verify facts before writing any news report. Suniel wrote that this type of irresponsible reporting tarnishes the credibility of journalism. The actor concluded his tweet saying that Bollywood Hungama can do better than this type of irresponsible journalism.

Saw this article by @Bollyhungama & unsure whether to be be pained or amused. Can’t understand the need to ‘scoop’ before verifying any facts at all. This type of irresponsible reportage is what dents the credibility of journalism. ComeOn #bollywoodhungama you’re better than this https://t.co/kGzgS0qd8j— Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) January 21, 2022

Athiya often keeps posting snaps with Rahul on Instagram. In recent post Athiya wished Rahul on his birthday. In a photo both were seen posing candidly for the camera and Athiya wrote in the caption, “grateful for you, happy birthday”.

