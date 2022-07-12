Suniel Shetty Responds to Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul's Wedding Rumours Once Again, Here's What He Says

Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul often make the headlines for their relationship and their rumoured wedding. Recently, it was reported that they are going to tie the knot in three months. Now, the actress’ father Suneil Shetty has reacted to the rumours. In a conversation with Radio Mirchi, the actor was asked whether the family has started preparations to which he answered, “No, nothing has been planned yet!”

Meanwhile, as reported by IndiaToday.in, Athiya and Rahul are all set to marry in the next three months and grand preparations for the same are currently underway. Reportedly, the two families met each other recently and visited the house where Athiya and Rahul will be moving in. “Rahul’s parents were recently in Mumbai to meet Athiya’s family. The couple, along with their families, visited the new house where they will be moving in soon, to see the progress. The wedding is expected to take place in the next three months in Mumbai. It will be a grand celebration for both the families and every detail of the wedding is been overseen by the bride herself,” a source cited by the news portal claimed.

Athiya and Rahul have been dating each other for over three years now. They made their relationship public last year when KL Rahul accompanied the Shetty family to the screening of Ahan Shetty’s debut movie Tadap. That also marked the couple’s first public appearance together.

Athiya had also accompanied Rahul to Germany for his surgery.

Earlier, Suniel Shetty had talked about his fondness for Rahul. During a conversation with ETimes, the actor said that he loves KL Rahul. “It is for them to decide what they want to do because times have changed. Beti aur beta dono hi responsible hai (My daughter and son are both responsible people). I would like them to take the decision. My blessings are always there for them,” the actor was quoted as saying.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.