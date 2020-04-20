MOVIES

1-MIN READ

Suniel Shetty Reveals His Dream Cast for 'Dadhkan 2'

Image of Suniel Shetty, courtesy of Instagram

Suniel Shetty shared his dream cast for a sequel to 2000 film 'Dadhkan'. Here's who all fit the bill.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 20, 2020, 10:19 AM IST
Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty hopes to see a sequel of his 2000 hit film Dhadkan and even has a cast of actors in his mind. While the original film starred him, Shilpa Shetty and Akshay Kumar in the lead roles, Suniel wants the three actors' kids for the sequel.

Suniel wants to see his son Ahan, Shilpa's daughter and Akshay's son Aarav in the lead in Dhadkan 2. In an interview, he said, "Hopefully, Dharmesh Darshan and Venus will produce ‘Dhadkan2’ with my son Ahan Shetty and Akshay Kumar’s son and now also with Shilpa Shetty’s daughter (laughs). In the sequel, Ahan will get the heroine as in ‘Dhadkan’, Shilpa left me for Akshay. However her daughter is very cute and too small now.”

While a sequel of Dhadkan was in the works earlier only to be canned by the producers later.

Another of the actor's classic hit, Hera Pheri was in the works of a third part. After a lot of speculations and fan requests, the actor had confirmed that the project was finally happening. However, the current coronavirus pandemic might have pushed it further, once again.

“We were planning to make ‘Hera Pheri 3’. Let’s see if we can finally produce it or not but it was more towards happening. But now owing to the situation of the film industry, we will focus on completing those films which are already stuck. We need to let go and adjust other films. One of my films was supposed to go on the floor this June but since other films are stuck and if my co-stars want to reschedule the date to adjust the pending projects, then I will willingly postpone the production. Or else it will be mayhem,” Suniel said.

Suniel will be next seen in Mumbai Saga which co stars an ensemble cast of  John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi, Jackie Shroff, Kajal Aggarwal, Prateik Babbar, Pankaj Tripathi, Rohit Roy, Amole Gupte, Samir Soni, Gulshan Grover and Sharman Joshi.

