Suniel Shetty Says Some Differences Need to be Ironed Out Before Making Hera Pheri 3

The craze around Priyadarshan's film Hera Pheri just refuses to die down. Even after 20 years of its release, the film continues to generate hilarious memes shared on social media, as proof of the fandom it still commands.

The sequel to Hera Pheri came out in 2006. Every now and then, reports of a third addition to the franchise surfaces. Heri Pheri 3 is one of the most awaited films for franchise fans.

The first film had Paresh Rawal, Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty in the lead roles and Tabu as the female lead. The trio returned in 2006 with Phir Hera Pheri which was helmed by late Neeraj Vora and also had Bipasha Basu and Rimi Sen as female leads.

Priyadarshan had announced that he will be returning with the third installment and reuniting Paresh, Akshay and Suniel on the big screen.

In a recent interaction with Mumbai Mirror, when Suniel was asked about an update on Hera Pheri 3, the actor stated, "Everything is on hold for now. The film's team intends to make Hera Pheri 3, but some differences need to be ironed out first. The film is a big hit on television as well as in the meme world and we are all aware of the anticipation among the audience for the film."

Last year Suniel had told PTI that he is excited about the third installment. "Talks are on with Priyadarshan for the third part. It should happen by the end of the year. There is a lot of discussion around it. I am excited about it," he had said.

