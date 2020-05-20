MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Suniel Shetty Says Some Differences Need to be Ironed Out Before Making Hera Pheri 3

Suniel Shetty Says Some Differences Need to be Ironed Out Before Making Hera Pheri 3

Suniel Shetty says that the film's team of Hera Pheri 3 intends to make the third installment, but some differences need to be ironed out first.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 20, 2020, 11:26 AM IST
Share this:

The craze around Priyadarshan's film Hera Pheri just refuses to die down. Even after 20 years of its release, the film continues to generate hilarious memes shared on social media, as proof of the fandom it still commands.

The sequel to Hera Pheri came out in 2006. Every now and then, reports of a third addition to the franchise surfaces. Heri Pheri 3 is one of the most awaited films for franchise fans.

The first film had Paresh Rawal, Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty in the lead roles and Tabu as the female lead. The trio returned in 2006 with Phir Hera Pheri which was helmed by late Neeraj Vora and also had Bipasha Basu and Rimi Sen as female leads.

Priyadarshan had announced that he will be returning with the third installment and reuniting Paresh, Akshay and Suniel on the big screen.

In a recent interaction with Mumbai Mirror, when Suniel was asked about an update on Hera Pheri 3, the actor stated, "Everything is on hold for now. The film's team intends to make Hera Pheri 3, but some differences need to be ironed out first. The film is a big hit on television as well as in the meme world and we are all aware of the anticipation among the audience for the film."

Last year Suniel had told PTI that he is excited about the third installment. "Talks are on with Priyadarshan for the third part. It should happen by the end of the year. There is a lot of discussion around it. I am excited about it," he had said.

Follow @News18Movies for more


Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Share this:
Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading