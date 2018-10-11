English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Suniel Shetty Shares Emotional Post for Son Ahan As He Gears Up for Bollywood Debut
Ahan will reportedly make his debut with the remake of Telugu hit RX 100, which will release in 2019.
Image courtesy: Twitter
As his son Ahan Shetty gets set to start shooting his debut film, veteran actor Suniel Shetty has shared some words of wisdom for him.
"Congratulations Phantom! A new journey begins today my baby. No matter how you feel. Get up. Dress up. Show up. Scream, Cry, but never give up! Ahan Shetty, Sajid Nadiadwala," Suniel tweeted.
🙏THANK YOU!! Sajid Bhai & @WardaNadiadwala couldn’t have asked for a better home and launch for #AhanShetty … #SajidNadiadwala @NGEMovies pic.twitter.com/R8cZdpaTKE— Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) October 11, 2018
Baby brother, I wish you nothing but the best. All the love and success, but most importantly, every bit of happiness, patience and never ending faith. I’ll always be your biggest cheerleader, forever & ever. May you shine so so bright, my Junior. Keep it real! ♥️ #AhanShetty pic.twitter.com/SCBRAVy1Tu— Athiya Shetty (@theathiyashetty) October 11, 2018
