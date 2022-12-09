Suniel Shetty Shares His Fitness Secret, Dietary Changes In The Last Few Years

Suniel Shetty is a name that epitomises fitness in Bollywood. One of the top action stars of the 90s, Suniel was always known for his muscular and well-toned physique and his strong training regimen. He also holds a black belt in kickboxing. Aged 62, the actor can still give youngsters in their 20s a run for their money when it comes to fitness. Fans are eager to know what keeps him going even at this age and recently Suniel talked about a few changes he brought in his lifestyle in the last 8 years.

Talking to Aaj Tak, Suneil said that irrespective of the time he goes to bed at night, he always wakes up by 6:30 AM because he does not compromise on his fitness routine. Talking about his diet, he says he eats very measuredly, never overeating. He also said that he has given up on all white things in the last 8 years like salt, rice, sugar, and milk.

For glucose, he depends on the fruit and not sugar. He said he has tea two times a day. Instead of white salt, he consumes rock salt and instead of white rice, he takes brown rice. He also said that he hits the gym every single day and even at his age, explores new techniques of training, learning something unique each day.

Suneil Shetty, who completed three decades in the industry this year, was last seen in the MX series Dharavi Bank, which also marks his OTT debut. With a phenomenal 9+ ranking on IMDb, MX Original Series Dharavi Bank has created ripples in the OTT space and won the hearts of millions of viewers.

