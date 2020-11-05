Suniel Shetty Shares Loving Photo and Note for 'Baby' Daughter Athiya on Her Birthday

Suniel Shetty has shared a gorgeous photo of daughter Athiya Shetty to wish his "baby" daughter on her birthday. As Athiya turned a year older today, Suniel took to Instagram to post a heartwarming note for the actress, alongside her stunning picture.

"TIA... where my LIFE begins and LOVE never ends... happy birthday my baby... I thank life every day for giving me the gift of YOU," Suniel wrote in the caption.

Meanwhile, Athiya, in an interview, said that her “biggest wish” is to see the world get rid of all troubles and sufferings. “I just hope that we can be nice to one another and live in harmony and peace. Even though it’s a very clichéd answer, I think that’s what the world needs today — just being nice and be grateful. It breaks my heart to see people suffering from this virus and natural disaster and just so much going on in 2020. I just wish for some sort of change,” she told Hindustan Times.