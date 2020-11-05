News18 Logo

movies

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18»Movies
1-MIN READ

Suniel Shetty Shares Loving Photo and Note for 'Baby' Daughter Athiya on Her Birthday

Suniel Shetty and Athiya Shetty

Suniel Shetty and Athiya Shetty

As Athiya turned a year older today, Suniel Shetty took to Instagram to post a heartwarming note for the actress, alongside her stunning picture.

Suniel Shetty has shared a gorgeous photo of daughter Athiya Shetty to wish his "baby" daughter on her birthday. As Athiya turned a year older today, Suniel took to Instagram to post a heartwarming note for the actress, alongside her stunning picture.

"TIA... where my LIFE begins and LOVE never ends... happy birthday my baby... I thank life every day for giving me the gift of YOU," Suniel wrote in the caption.

Meanwhile, Athiya, in an interview, said that her “biggest wish” is to see the world get rid of all troubles and sufferings. “I just hope that we can be nice to one another and live in harmony and peace. Even though it’s a very clichéd answer, I think that’s what the world needs today — just being nice and be grateful. It breaks my heart to see people suffering from this virus and natural disaster and just so much going on in 2020. I just wish for some sort of change,” she told Hindustan Times.


Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...