Suniel Shetty Shares Video of Ahan Shetty and KL Rahul, Calls Them 'My Strength'

The rumours of cricketer KL Rahul and Suniel Shetty’s daughter Athiya Shetty dating having been the rounds for some time now. They were spotted together on a holiday, and the actress often reacts to the batsman’s posts on social media. However, neither of them has made an official statement on their relationship. However, Suniel recently shared a video of his son Ahan Shetty with the cricketer where they can be seen indulged in their morning exercise routine.

He captioned the video as “MY LOVE MY STRENGTH", and tagged them on the post.

Netizens filled the comment section of the post with heart emojis. A fan page dedicated to the actor commented saying, “KL RAHUL is a legendary Cricketer with lots of talent…". To which Suniel replied with a heart emoji.

On the professional front, Athiya made her Bollywood debut with Nikkhil Advani’s Hero, opposite Sooraj Pancholi in 2015, which was a remake of co-producer Subhash Ghai’s 1983 classic by the same name. She was then seen in Anees Bazmee’s comedy film titled Mubarakan. However, her last release was Debamitra Biswal’s Motichoor Chaknachoor, alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The actress will be next appearing in footballer Afshan Ashiq’s biopic film titled Hope Solo.

