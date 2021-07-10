Suniel Shetty Shares Video of Ahan Shetty and KL Rahul; Vikram First Look Poster Released

The rumours of cricketer KL Rahul and Suniel Shetty’s daughter Athiya Shetty dating having been the rounds for some time now. They were spotted together on a holiday, and the actress often reacts to the batsman’s posts on social media. However, neither of them has made an official statement on their relationship. However, Suniel recently shared a video of his son Ahan Shetty with the cricketer where they can be seen indulged in their morning exercise routine.

Suniel Shetty Shares Video of Ahan Shetty and KL Rahul, Calls Them ‘My Strength’

Salman Khan has completed the shooting of the film that he is working on with his brother-in-law, Aayush Sharma. The name of the film is Antim – The Final Truth, whose patchwork was being shot in the outskirts of Mumbai. Pragya Jaiswal will be seen in lead role along with the other two actors. The release date of the movie along with the first look poster is yet to be announced. The director of the action thriller is Mahesh Manjrekar, while Salman will be producing the film under the banner of Salman Khan films.

Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma Wrap Up the Shooting of Antim-The Final Truth

Superstar Kamal Haasan’s upcoming film Vikram’s first look poster has been unveiled. The poster features Haasan, Fahadh Faasil and Vijay Sethupathi, who play lead roles in the film. Sharing the first look poster, Kamal wrote, “Only valour should wear the crown" I dare again to render before you the best of our talents. Like before, grant us victory!! Vikram ….விக்ரம் #Arambichitom @RKFI @Dir_Lokesh @VijaySethuOffl #FahadFaasil @anirudhofficial."

Vikram First Look: Kamal Haasan, Fahadh Faasil and Vijay Sethupathi Make Terrific Trio in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Film

Sunil Grover has said that he won’t mind collaborating with Kapil Sharma again after their infamous fallout. The actor-comedian has also hinted at his possible return to The Kapil Sharma Show. Sunil became a household name after playing Gutthi on Comedy Nights With Kapil. Later, when the show was switched to another channel as The Kapil Sharma Show, Sunil continued his magic as Rinku Bhabhi and Dr Mashoor Gulati.

Sunil Grover Hints at Returning to Kapil Sharma Show, Says He ‘Misses’ Playing Gutthi

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Munmun Dutta enjoys a massive fan following on social media. The actress takes the internet by storm every time she posts a picture or a video on her Instagram account. Munmun, who plays the role of Babita on TMKOC, recently made a reel on Instagram’s transition challenge. The video became an instant hit among her fans. In fact, Munmun’s TMKOC co-star Raj Anadkat aka Tapu also dropped a comment on the post. Reacting to the video, Raj aka Tapu dropped a fire, awestruck and high-five emoji.

TMKOC Star Raj Anadkat Aka Tapu Creates Stir With His Comment on Munmun Dutta’s Hot Reel

