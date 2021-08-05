Suniel Shetty Shocked as Ravi Kumar Dahiya Gets Bitten By Kazakhstan Wrestler

Actor Suniel Shetty took to Twitter and shared pictures of Indian wrestler Ravi Kumar Dahiya getting bit by his opponent Nurislam Sanayev during a Tokyo Olympics match. Ravi got hold of the Kazakhstan wrestler with a double leg attack and managed to pin him down.

Sharing the pictures, the actor expressed shock ,"If what I see is true, then you have already won gold in our hearts! You are the true symbol of the Indian Sporting Spirit. #RaviKumarDahiya we are so proud of you!!" He had shared another tweet, writing, “How to turn a setback into a comeback, we should learn it from you Ravi Kumar Dahiya!! Superb match! Go for gold!!"

If what I see is true, then you have already won gold in our hearts! You are the true symbol of the Indian Sporting Spirit. #RaviKumarDahiya we are so proud of you!! https://t.co/5kN837QRKN— Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) August 5, 2021

Former India batsman Virender Sehwag also took to Twitter and lauded Ravi’s sporting spirit. He wrote, “How unfair is this, couldn’t hit our #RaviDahiya’s spirit, so bit his hand. Disgraceful Kazakh loser Nurislam Sanayev. Ghazab Ravi, bahut seena chaunda kiya aapne #Wrestling."

After Ravi’s silver medal win, other film stars also praised him.

