Suniel Shetty Talks About Playing Thalaivan in Dharavi Bank, Says 'Was Not Interested in...'

Suniel Shetty made his OTT debut with Samir Kakkad’s web series Dharavi Bank, a crime-thriller showcasing a cat-and-mouse between Thalaivan and JCP Jayant Gavaskar amid a backdrop of a Rs 30,000 crore crime nexus located in the impoverished slums of Dharavi in Mumbai. In one of his latest media interactions, the Dhadkan star opened up about his journey with the series.

During an interview with Mid-Day, Suniel Shetty recalled, “When the makers narrated the script to me, I knew I was Thalaivan. I told them that if they wanted me to play the role of the cop, I wasn’t interested."

As part of his preparation to essay Thalaivan, Suniel Shetty observed some of his most favourite films like Nayakan and Dayavan. He explained, “I am a huge fan of Nayakan [1987] and Dayavan [1988]. This was a chance to deliver something along those lines. Thalaivan is a part of the underworld nexus, but at the same time, he is Robin Hood [to his people)."

The actor further revealed that in order to look older, he had to get used to taking assistance from prosthetics that was a time consuming ordeal. Shetty disclosed, “In real life, I look fit and younger than my age. So, I needed prosthetics to look older. It took me three hours to wear the prosthetics every morning before the shoot, and another hour to remove it after the shoot. I had to reach the set at 5 am for a 9 am shoot. But I automatically got into the character after wearing them.”

He also recalled that his son had complimented him on his hardwork. The actor remembered, “He loved the promo of Dharavi Bank, and called it the baap of Narcos. He also said, ‘You are probably the only 60-year-old who has to sport prosthetics to look 63 on screen."

Besides Suniel Shetty, Dharavi Bank also stars Vivek Oberoi, Krishna Kant Singh Bundela, Sonali Kulkarni, Luke Kenny, Freddy Daruwala, Siddharth Menon, Chinmay Mandlekar among others.

