Actor Bobby Deol is celebrating his 54th birthday today. Be it playing the role of a soldier, an assassin, or a villain, in his career span of almost 3 decades, the actor has displayed has played a wide range of roles on the big screen. To celebrate the special occasion, fans and friends of the actor poured their birthday wishes for the actor. Here’s taking a quick glimpse at how Bollywood has marked Bobby Deol’s birthday. Actor Suniel Shetty, who has worked with Bobby in films like Tango Charlie and Thank You, shared a warm birthday note for the actor on Twitter. “A very very Happy Birthday Bobs!! Loads of Love and wish you a super year ahead!! Stay blessed Bobby Deol,” he wrote.

A very veeerryyyy Happy Birthday Bobs!!. Loads of love and wish you a super year ahead!! Stay blessed! @thedeol— Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) January 27, 2023

Bobby’s elder brother Sunny Deol posted a happy photo with the birthday boy and captioned it, “Happy Birthday little brother. Best of health. Tons of love.” As soon as the post caught the attention of Bobby Deol, he immediately responded with a “Love you (heart emoticon)” in the comment section.

Cricket powerhouse Suresh Raina uploaded a throwback photo with Bobby Deol and wrote, “Happy Birthday Paji” before adding a heart and cake emoticon.

Filmmaker Kunal Kohli travelled down memory lane to recall one of their adventurous boating session together. While doing so Kunal expressed, “Love you Bobs. Happy birthday. It’s been such a journey working with you and getting to know as the wonderful person that you are. Bobby Deol have a great year. Your best over.”

Actor Vatsal Sheth shared a happy selfie alongside the birthday boy.

Chunky Pandey shared a suited-up photo with Bobby which appears to be clicked at an event they attended together. “Happy Happy Birthday my dearest Bobby Deol,” he captioned the picture.

Kriti Kharbanda, who shared the screen space with Bobby in Housefull 4, also shared a fun selfie with him and wrote, “Happiest birthday to the sweetest and the most charming Bobby Deol. To good health and happiness today and every day.”

On the work front, Bobby Deol is set to be back with another season of his popular web series Aashram.

