We Don't Do Drugs, #BoycottBollywood Rokiye: Amid 'Pathaan' Row, Suniel Shetty Chats with CM Yogi

Bollywood star Suniel Shetty met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Mumbai on Thursday. During the brief meeting, Shetty requested Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister to urge Prime Minister Narendra Modi to help in stopping the trend of #BoycottBollywood on social media.

During the meeting, Suniel Shetty said: “Hashtag ‘BoycottBollywood’ can stop with your help. Important to convey that we’ve done good work. There can be one rotten apple. 99% of us don’t indulge in wrong things. We have to change this perception. If you take lead and also talk to PM, it will make a difference"

The actor also said that he is what he is because of UP and the fans from there. “Fans there filled up theatres on Fridays and that’s how we understood whether a movie would work or not. It is of great importance that the stigma, which is on us is gone. We don’t do drugs all day," added the actor.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister was in Mumbai on Wednesday and Thursday to pitch his state as an investment destination before leading tycoons and investors ahead of the big Global Investors Summit being hosted by his government in February this year. The chief minister has reportedly taken back home with him investment proposals worth Rs 5 lakh crore, the state government has said in a statement.

CM Yogi Adityanath interacted with prominent Bollywood personalities during his visit to Mumbai, where Maharashtra’s Opposition parties targeted him over his roadshow.

Adityanath assured industrialists of a strong law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh, devoid of fear and free of land mafia.

Yogi Adityanath’s visit came amid a massive row over the eagerly awaited Deepika Padukone-Shah Rukh Khan starrer ‘Pathaan’ which has been getting attention for all the wrong reasons ahead of its release. The most problematic issue for a section of people has been a saffron bikini that Deepika Padukone was seen in in a song, after the release of which there have been calls for censorship and boycott of the film.

After the Central Board of Film Certification chairperson Prasoon Joshi revealed that the CBFC examination committee has directed the makers to “implement the advised changes” in the Siddharth Anand directorial, including its songs. Now Pahlaj Nihalani, ex-CBFC Chairman has deemed Pathaan ‘a victim of controversy’.

Sharing his thoughts during an interview with ETimes, Pahlaj Nihalani, who was once known for his controversial suggestions as the CBFC chairperson has alleged that the censor board must have been directed by the ministry to recommend the said changes.

He stated, “There’s no guideline that states that a colour can be cut. You can suggest changes if there’s vulgarity or obscenity. But if they ask for cuts because of colour, it would be a wrong proceeding. There could be pressure from the ministry… Pathaan is a victim of controversy. The CBFC must have got pressurised from the ministry to delete this portion of saffron colour. Otherwise, they had cleared the costume and the shot in the trailer."

Bollywood star Deepika Padukone’s viral “side pose" in a plunging gold swimwear in Pathaan song Besharam Rang has reportedly been censored. Pathaan, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika, has sparked a major controversy after the release of its first song Besharam Rang. Several politicians including Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra and the state legislative assembly’s speaker Girish Gautam, have opposed to Deepika Padukone’s “saffron" bikini and SRK’s “green" shirt in the song, calling for its “rectification".

