Suniel Shetty’s Comment on Athiya Shetty’s Birthday Wish for KL Rahul

On April 18, cricketer KL Rahul turned 29 and his rumoured actress girlfriend Athiya Shetty wished him by posting pictures with the caption, “grateful for you”. Although, the post went viral assoon as it was shared, what attracted netizens' gaze was Suniel Shetty’s one-word comment on the post.

Athiya’s heartfelt post featured two goofy selfies with Rahul looking into the mirror. The duo was seen twinning in a white and blue combination. Responding to the post, Rahul wrote, "ALP" along with heart emoji in the comment section, while it received immense love of fans and people from both the film industry and cricket fraternity. People chimed in wishing the cricketer on his birthday.

Rahul’s colleague and friend Hardik Pandeya commented, "My Cuties."Celebs like Anusha Dandekar, Sophie Choudhry, Seema Khan were among others who dropped heart emojis and sent birthday wishes.

But one such wish that stole the show and became the most liked comment was of Suniel Shetty’s. His only one-word comment that read "Truly,"accompanied by a heart emoji seemed to have amused the internet users. This is the reason, it has received more than 16k likes so far, more than the post itself. People are amused to find Suniel commenting on the post dedicated to daughter Athiya’s rumoured beau as it confirms that both are dating.

Last year, when Suniel was asked whether Athiya was dating Rahul, the actor had refused to answer by saying that they should ask Athiya first and if they find the truth, they can discuss it then.

Followed by Suniel, cricketer Hardik’s comment becomes the second most liked with 13k likes.

Meanwhile, Rahul is playing as a skipper for the Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and has scored a magnificent half-century against Delhi Capitals in the last match. Whereas, Athiya was last seen in the film Motichoor Chaknachoor opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here