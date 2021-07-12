CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Euro2020#Coronavirus#OlympicsQuiz#Bollywood
Home» News» Movies» Suniel Shetty's Mumbai Building Sealed Amid Rising Covid-19 Cases
1-MIN READ

Suniel Shetty's Mumbai Building Sealed Amid Rising Covid-19 Cases

Suniel Shetty

Suniel Shetty

The BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation has sealed several floors of a building in Mumbai where Suniel Shetty lives with his family due to rising Covid-19 cases reported from there.

The BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has sealed several floors of a posh building in south Mumbai where Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty lives with his family due to rising Covid-19 cases reported from there, civic officials said on Monday.

The 30-storied building with 120 flats is Prithvi Apartments, on Altamount Road, where many new Covid-19 cases have been detected in the past few days, where some of the affected floors have been sealed.

As per BMC’s Covid-19 protocols, if there are more than five active cases in any particular building, it is eligible for sealing to prevent further spread of the contagion.

However, the fitness buff Shetty and his family are currently out of town and are not affected by the BMC D Ward action.

RELATED NEWS

Nevertheless, he took to social media and commented: “Locked in or locked out Bolo Bolo tell tell."

Along with Prithvi Apartments, the civic body has affixed the seal on at least 9 other posh buildings in south Mumbai’s affluent Malabar Hill and surroundings for the growing number of Covid-19 cases.

According to the BMC, in the second wave, a majority of the cases have been reported from residential buildings or skyscrapers as compared with the crowded slum areas.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:July 12, 2021, 13:33 IST