Suniel Shetty's Son Ahan Confirms Dating Tania Shroff, Here're Some Pics From Their Romantic European Vacay
Responding to a picture posted by Tania, Ahan wrote "I love you," thus making their relationship Insta official.
Image of Ahan Shetty, Tania Shroff, courtesy of Instagram
Let alone Bollywood stars, their kids are too under strict media scrutiny and public eye. Ahan Shetty, son of Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty, has now spilled the beans on his relationship status and has confirmed that he is dating Tania Shroff. Commenting on a post by Tania, Ahan wrote "I love you," which has made their relationship Insta official, to say the least.
Ahan and Tania have been holidaying in Europe for more than a week now and were constantly posting images from their romantic getaway. Incidentally, they shared no pics together until now and were only dropping loving comments on each other's post. Also joining in on Insta fun was Ahan's sister Athiya.
However, when Tania shared the first pic of them together, Ahan could not help but confess his love for her.
Captioning an image of the couple, Tania wrote on Instagram, "My rock." Responding to the compliment, Ahan wrote, "I Love You."
Check out the post below:
Here're some more images from their romantic vacation in Europe:
It is believed that Ahan and Tania are child sweethearts.
On the work front, filmmaker Milan Luthria will be helming the remake of south hit RX 100, which will mark Ahan's Bollywood debut. Producer Sajid Nadiadwala bought the rights of the 2018 Telugu hit film RX 100 to make it in Hindi with Ahan and Tara Sutaria.
About casting Ahan , Milan had earlier said in an interview with PTI, "We found this film and we felt this will suit Ahan. It is not a typical love story. It has wider emotions from action to drama to music and humour. It is an interesting package. We felt this is the right film for him."
