Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Suniel Shetty's Son Ahan Confirms Dating Tania Shroff, Here're Some Pics From Their Romantic European Vacay

Responding to a picture posted by Tania, Ahan wrote "I love you," thus making their relationship Insta official.

News18.com

Updated:September 8, 2019, 8:52 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Suniel Shetty's Son Ahan Confirms Dating Tania Shroff, Here're Some Pics From Their Romantic European Vacay
Image of Ahan Shetty, Tania Shroff, courtesy of Instagram
Loading...

Let alone Bollywood stars, their kids are too under strict media scrutiny and public eye. Ahan Shetty, son of Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty, has now spilled the beans on his relationship status and has confirmed that he is dating Tania Shroff. Commenting on a post by Tania, Ahan wrote "I love you," which has made their relationship Insta official, to say the least.

Ahan and Tania have been holidaying in Europe for more than a week now and were constantly posting images from their romantic getaway. Incidentally, they shared no pics together until now and were only dropping loving comments on each other's post. Also joining in on Insta fun was Ahan's sister Athiya.

However, when Tania shared the first pic of them together, Ahan could not help but confess his love for her.

Captioning an image of the couple, Tania wrote on Instagram, "My rock." Responding to the compliment, Ahan wrote, "I Love You."

Check out the post below:

View this post on Instagram

My rock

A post shared by Tania Shroff (@tania_shroff) on

Ahan Instagram

Here're some more images from their romantic vacation in Europe:

View this post on Instagram

Boiling point

A post shared by Ahan Shetty (@ahan.shetty) on

View this post on Instagram

happy

A post shared by Tania Shroff (@tania_shroff) on

View this post on Instagram

Gone with the wind

A post shared by Tania Shroff (@tania_shroff) on

View this post on Instagram

🍋🍋Positano🍋🍋

A post shared by Tania Shroff (@tania_shroff) on

It is believed that Ahan and Tania are child sweethearts.

On the work front, filmmaker Milan Luthria will be helming the remake of south hit RX 100, which will mark Ahan's Bollywood debut. Producer Sajid Nadiadwala bought the rights of the 2018 Telugu hit film RX 100 to make it in Hindi with Ahan and Tara Sutaria.

About casting Ahan , Milan had earlier said in an interview with PTI, "We found this film and we felt this will suit Ahan. It is not a typical love story. It has wider emotions from action to drama to music and humour. It is an interesting package. We felt this is the right film for him."

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram