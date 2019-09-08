Suniel Shetty's Son Confirms Dating Tania Shroff, Priyanka Chopra's New Pic with Zaira Wasim Invites Criticism

Ahan Shetty, son of Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty, has now spilled the beans on his relationship status and has confirmed that he is dating Tania Shroff. Commenting on a post by Tania, Ahan wrote "I love you," which has made their relationship Insta official, to say the least.

On Saturday, Priyanka attending 'The Sky is Pink' world premiere at the Toronto Film Festival along with the team of the film. She posted a picture with the star cast including Zaira, Farhan Akhtar and Rohan Saraf. Soon after netizens flooded her comment box with several questions pertaining to the 18-year-old star, speculating her attendance at the film festival.

Actor and Kathak dancer Veeru Krishnan passed away on Saturday in Mumbai. He was best known for his work in films like Raja Hindustani, Dulhe Raja, Akele Hum Akele Tum among others. Responding to the sad news of Krishnan's death many Bollywood celebrities offered their condolences on social media.

The overnight singing sensation Ranu Mondal is in the news yet again. Her daughter, Elizabeth Sathi Roy, had earlier accused the members of the club that took after her, for taking advantage of Ranu. Sathi had further claimed that Ranu’s manager had in fact threated to break her leg if she tried to contact her. Ranu, however, dismissed her allegations as "misunderstanding".

Since the launch of Chandrayaan 2 on July 22, not only India but the whole world watched its progress from one phase to the next with great expectations and excitement. But, on Saturday, Chandrayaan-2’s lander lost contact barely a couple of kilometres from the moon’s surface. Following which, Bollywood celebrities took to social media appreciating ISRO and its scientists for their efforts. Now, PM Narendra Modi is lauding these celebs for coming out and supporting the ISRO team.

Movie buffs were treated with a mix of trailers ranging from Will Smith and Martin Lawrence's action thriller Bad Boys for Life to debutante Karan Deol and Sahher Bamba's boy-meets-girl romance in Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas. Covering Bollywood, Hollywood and streaming services, here are the trailers that created quite a buzz this week.

