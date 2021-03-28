movies

Suniel Shetty's Throwback Has Left Him Wondering, Daughter Athiya Leaves a Comment

Actor Suniel Shetty posted a picture of himself on Sunday. The caption of the post left his followers in splits.

The actor uploaded his picture on Instagram from his earlier acting days. In the picture, Suniel is posing shirtless, sitting on a beach.

The actor captioned the image as: “What the hell was I thinking? "

Suniel’s daughter actress Athiya Shetty seemed to be enjoying an inside joke as she tagged her brother Ahan on their father’s picture.

To this, Suniel commented to her, “oye gooondi" (Hey gangster).

Suniel Shetty was recently seen in Telugu film “Mosagallu".

first published:March 28, 2021, 13:38 IST