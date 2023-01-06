Sunil Babu, Ghajini And Sita Ramam Art Director, Dies; Dulquer Salmaan Says 'Can't Come to Terms...'

Ghajini and Sita Ramam Art Director Sunil Babu passed away at the age of 50 due to cardiac arrest, on Thursday night. According to report in PinkVilla, he was admitted to the hospital three days ago due to swelling in his leg. His demise has sent shockwaves in the industry. Sunil Babu worked as an art director and production designer in Malayalam, Telugu Tamil, and Hindi as well. Dulquer Salmaan expressed grief on the demise of the film director with an emotional note.

Dulquer worked with Sunil on his blockbuster film Bangalore Days and Sita Ramam. He was the art director for both of his films. Bangalore Days and Sita Rama are the biggest hits of DQ’s career. The actor is heartbroken after the demise of Sunil, and he expressed grief in the note.

His note reads, " Heart hurts 😞 The kindest warmest soul who quietly went about his work with so much passion and made no noise about his immense talent. Suniletta thank you for the memories. You brought life to our films. Can’t come to terms with this. Praying for your family and all those who loved you dearly. 💔💔💔."

Anjali Menon, a popular filmmaker in Malayalam, also mourned Sunil Babu’s demise. Taking to Instagram, she shared a pic of Sunil and wrote, “Utterly shocked to hear of Sunil Babu’s demise. We worked together on Bangalore Days and I have some wonderful memories that I will always hold dear. Rest in peace dear Sunil."

Sunil Babu entered the film industry as an assistant to art director Sabu Cyril. Some of his best works are films like Thupakki, Bheeshma Parvam, Maharshi, Oopiri, Ghajini, Premam, Chota Mumbai, and more. He also worked in Hindi for the biggest blockbusters like Singh Is King, MS Dhoni, Paa, Lakshya, Special 26, and more. Apart from this, Sunil has done the art direction for the English film Rose.

