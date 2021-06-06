Sunil Dutt Birth Anniversary: Most Memorable Movie Roles of the Dazzling Actor

Sunil Dutt aka Balaraj made his debut with film ‘Railway Platform’ and rose to fame with the classic movie ‘Mother India’ co-starring Nargis and Rajendra Kumar. Today marks the 92nd birth anniversary of the late actor.

Let’s take a look at the top 5 best performances of the celebrated actor, on his birth anniversary:

Yaadein: The legendary actor was exceptional as Anil, a man repenting and reminiscing his past actions. Sunil Dutt was the producer, director and actor in this film which starred Nargis Dutt as well. This two-actor National Award winning film made it to the Guinness Book of World Records in the category of Fewest actors in a narrative film.

Mujhe Jeene Do: Dutt’s portrayal of a romantic dacoit named Thakur Jarnail Singh in this drama once again brought out a terrific performance by him and earned him critical acclaim beside the Filmfare Best Actor Award. This film starred Waheeda Rehman, Nirupa Roy, Mumtaz. It was a significant film in Dutt’s career as he proved his mettle even as an unconventional lead.

Khandaan: Dutt is fondly remembered for his iconic performance as Govind Lal, a man who had a deformed hand. Dutt yet again received Filmfare Best Actor Award for his excellent acting. This film also starred Pran, Om Prakash, Nutan and went on to become the 7th highest grossing film of that year.

Mera Saya: This was a film that saw Dutt essay the role of a lawyer and husband who mourns his wife’s death only to find another doppelganger claiming to be his wife a few days later. He was spectacular in striking the right chords in courtroom scenes fighting for truth; as well as in the emotional sequences.

This film also became significant owing to its superhit songs like Jhumka Gira Re, Tu Jahan Jahan Chalega, composed by the evergreen Madan Mohan.

Padosan: One of his career best performances was in Padosan, a film that was touted as one of the best comedy movies made in Hindi cinema. Dutt was absolutely brilliant as Bhola, a naive, gullible person. With a star studded ensemble cast comprising Kishore Kumar, Saira Banu, and Mehmood, the movie gained immense popularity.

