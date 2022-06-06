Sunil Dutt Birth Anniversary: Most Memorable Roles by the Legendary Actor

SUNIL DUTT BIRTH ANNIVERSARY: One of the most complete artists belonging to the Indian film industry was the late Sunil Dutt. Originally named Balraj Dutt, he became a powerhouse actor, director and producer. He was born in Khurd village, Jhelum, British India (now in Pakistan) on June 6, 1929. During his career in the film industry, he gave his heart and soul to the craft.

Some of the most memorable films of Sunil Dutt are:

Mother India (1957)

The legendary film, directed by Mehboob Khan, is one of the biggest films in the Hindi film industry. In this melodrama, a poverty-stricken woman raises her sons against all odds, facing all the hardships in life, including death, hunger, and natural calamities. She was guided by her strong principles and followed them at all costs. The film starred Nargis, Sunil Dutt, Rajendra Kumar Tuli and Raaj Kumar. Mera Saaya (1966)

Directed by Raj Khosla, the film is a courtroom drama where after a lawyer’s wife dies in his arms, another woman who has an identical appearance claims to be the wife of the lawyer in order to seek protection from an accusation of aiding a gang of bandits. Actors Sunil Dutt, Sadhana Shivdasani, Jagdish Sethi, K.N. Singh played pivotal parts in the film. Kurbaan (1991)

This Deepak Bahry directorial talks about family dynamics relevant to those times. Maan Singh and Prithvi Singh’s families are in front of each other in court over a dispute. Upon the court’s verdict in favour of Prithvi, Maan seeks revenge and hires a bandit named Panna Singh to kill Prithvi and his entire family. The film starred Sunil Dutt, Kabir Bedi, Salman Khan, Ayesha Jhulka Padosan (1968)

Directed by Jyoti Swaroop, the film is about a simple man belonging to a village. He falls in love with his new neighbor and tries to woo her with his friends from the music and theatre background. Sunil Dutt, Saira Banu, Mehmood, Kishore Kumar and others were the stars of the film. Waqt (1965)

The plot revolves around the members of a family who get separated after a natural disaster. After several years, they cross paths in circumstances in a completely different scenario. The film starred actors Sunil Dutt, Sadhana Shivdasani, Raaj Kumar and Shashi Kapoor.

Sunil Dutt married actress Nargis in 1958, just after their blockbuster hit film Mother India, in which they played mother and son. Along with having a successful run in the film industry, he also had a successful tenure in politics as the Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports of India.

