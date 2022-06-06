Sunil Dutt Birth Anniversary: Rare Photos of the Legendary Actor with Nargis, Sanjay Dutt

SUNIL DUTT BIRTH ANNIVERSARY: Legendary actor Sunil Dutt needs on special introduction to the world of the Indian Cinema. Today, i.e. June 6 marks the 93rd birth anniversary of Sunil Dutt, who was born in 1929 in Pakistan’s Jhelum. The Mother India actor left the world for his heavenly abode just two weeks before his 76th birthday on May 25, 2005, as he suffered a cardiac arrest in Mumbai.

Apart from being the screen legend and entertaining the audience through acting, directing, and producing, Sunil Dutt served the citizens in several ways. Sanjay Dutt’s father was Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports during the Manmohan Singh government and was also a former Sheriff of Mumbai.

On March 11, 1958, Sunil Dutt tied the knot with his Mother India co-star Nargis Dutt and together they have three children – Sanjay, Priya Dutt, and Namrata Dutt. Needless to say, Sunil Dutt’s memory is etched in everyone’s heart and mind. The timeline of Sanjay Dutt’s Instagram account is filled with throwback pictures and the actor often walks down memory lane.

Nothing can fill in the emptiness of losing parents, and the KGF Chapter 2 actor has always kept his parents’ memories close to his heart. On the occasion of Guru Purnima, Sanjay shared a happy black and white picture with his parents and tagged them as his very first teachers.

Remembering his parents on their 63rd marriage anniversary, Sanjay Dutt shared this adorable throwback picture of his parents, sharing a quality moment. The picture seems to be taken candidly, as both legendary actors are all smiles.

Time and again, Sanjay Dutt has called his father the pillar, and last year on his birthday the actor wished Sunil Dutt by sharing this enthralling father-son duo picture.

Sharing this childhood picture of himself with his father, Sanjay Dutt gave a glance at his adorable relationship with his father.

Calling his father his strength, inspiration, guide, and protector, this year on his 17th death anniversary, Sanjay Dutt posted this heart-melting picture with his father, wherein the father and son duo can be seen striking a pose at the camera.

