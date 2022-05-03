Sunil Dutt Would 'Feed' Nargis, 'Cried Secretly' During Her Cancer Treatment, Recalls Daughter Namrata

The iconic actress of Indian cinema Nargis bid adieu to the world on May 3, 1981. The legendary actress is known for her remarkable performance in gems like Mother India, Awara, and Mugal-E-Azam. Married to Sunil Dutt, the actress had put up a tough fight against pancreatic cancer until she passed away in 1981. Recently, the late actress’elder daughter and second-born Namrata Dutt, penned a heart-touching note, in which she opened up about how Nargis Dutt and father Sunil Dutt had a marital life full of laughter and tears, and always had each other’s back.

Recalling the tough times, in an essay on Pinkvilla, Namrata Dutt talked about the time when her family had to temporarily move to the US during Nargis’ treatment. “Dad was with her every single day from morning to night. He would feed her, clean her. We sisters too would take turns in looking after her. I’m sure he cried secretly but Dad never let us know what he was going through,” Namrata said.

Nargis met Sunil Dutt while shooting for the cult film Mother India.In the movie, he played Nargis’ onscreen son. Sunil Dutt once rescued Nargis from a fire on the set, which is known to change the course of their lives, drawing them close and eventually leading to their marriage.

As told by Namrata, Nargis was content with her marital life after quitting acting. She had three kids, including her son Sanjay Dutt and her second daughter Priya Dutt. But, things turned upside down when Nargis contracted cancer. Namrata said her father would “watch her with binoculars (from their rented apartment), Mom’s (hospital) room being on the opposite side.”

She added, “I was around 16. Priya was 10. We didn’t know how to cook. So, we’d call Mom on the landline in her room and ask her how to prepare simple dishes for my father. That’s how Priya and I picked up Indian cooking.”

Namrata talked about the time when her mother slipped into coma after Nargis’ pancreas was removed. “Coma patients can’t react but they apparently register everything. So, we would read out the news to her, talk to her about what’s happening in Bombay, as though she was very much there,” Namrata said. Recalling Nargis’ strong will the day she stood with a walker after waking up from the coma, Namrata said that people at the hospital clapped for her and called her “Miracle Lady”. “It was truly a touching moment.”

The Starkid also remembered the day when Nargis broke down after seeing herself in the mirror. It was a day when the family had planned to take Nargis out for shopping. “While getting ready, she happened to see her reflection in the mirror after months. Her skin had turned dark with chemotherapy. She had lost hair. She couldn’t believe what she saw and broke down.” Namrata Dutt shared that upon her return to India after being declared cancer free, Nargis once told her daughter how she wishes to see one of her kids getting married. “I want to see you getting married Anju! I should see at least one child of mine getting settled.”

On May 3, 1981, Nargis Dutt passed away after developing a urinary infection. Due to the accident which occurred on the set of Mother India, the actress had a fear of fire. So, as per her wish, Nargis was buried in her wedding attire–a red and green saree.

