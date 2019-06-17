Sunil Gavaskar Gets Into Shammi Kapoor Mode Dancing to Badan Pe Sitare With Ranveer Singh
On the sidelines of the India vs Pakistan match at Manchester, Sunil Gavaskar channeled his inner Shammi Kapoor as he danced to the iconic Bollywood song with Ranveer Singh.
Ranveer Singh took his crazy antics to the cricket field on Sunday at the India-Pakistan match in Manchester. As Team India headed towards a win, the actor manged to draw a lot of attention towards himself with his boisterous disposition and over-the-top fashion choice. His outfit garnered almost as much attention as the much-awaited match on the field.
The Padmaavat actor also tried his had at commentating, joining Sunil Gavaskar, Virender Sehwag and other cricket legends in the commentary box. But that wasn't all that the actor did there. The let his loose his filmi side and even made Gavaskar join him for a jig to Shammi Kapoor's hit song - Badan Pe Sitare.
The video of him dancing with Gavaskar has floated on the internet, which shows the little master trying to imitate Shammi Kapoor's moves with Ranveer on the classic song from the 1969 film Prince. They begin with some hesitation, go all out and end the dance with a huge round of laughter. Harbhajan Singh, who recently launched his YouTube channel 'Turbanator', posted the video there.
Take a look:
Among all the Bollywood celebs present at the match on Sunday, Ranveer, who is playing Kapil Dev in the upcoming sports period drama '83, made quite the splash. Before the match began, the BCCI Twitter handle posted a video of the actor welcoming viewers to the "biggest stage for cricket, the World Cup, and the biggest-ticket match - India vs Pakistan. It doesn't get bigger than this."
The Bollywood star's playful antics were quite a hit on social media and videos of Ranveer on the ground were being circulated on the Internet. He also made it a point to strike powerful poses with cricketers like Harbhajan and Sehwag.
