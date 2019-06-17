Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Sunil Gavaskar Gets Into Shammi Kapoor Mode Dancing to Badan Pe Sitare With Ranveer Singh

On the sidelines of the India vs Pakistan match at Manchester, Sunil Gavaskar channeled his inner Shammi Kapoor as he danced to the iconic Bollywood song with Ranveer Singh.

News18.com

Updated:June 17, 2019, 2:45 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Sunil Gavaskar Gets Into Shammi Kapoor Mode Dancing to Badan Pe Sitare With Ranveer Singh
On the sidelines of the India vs Pakistan match at Manchester, Sunil Gavaskar channeled his inner Shammi Kapoor as he danced to the iconic Bollywood song with Ranveer Singh.
Loading...

Ranveer Singh took his crazy antics to the cricket field on Sunday at the India-Pakistan match in Manchester. As Team India headed towards a win, the actor manged to draw a lot of attention towards himself with his boisterous disposition and over-the-top fashion choice. His outfit garnered almost as much attention as the much-awaited match on the field.

The Padmaavat actor also tried his had at commentating, joining Sunil Gavaskar, Virender Sehwag and other cricket legends in the commentary box. But that wasn't all that the actor did there. The let his loose his filmi side and even made Gavaskar join him for a jig to Shammi Kapoor's hit song - Badan Pe Sitare.

The video of him dancing with Gavaskar has floated on the internet, which shows the little master trying to imitate Shammi Kapoor's moves with Ranveer on the classic song from the 1969 film Prince. They begin with some hesitation, go all out and end the dance with a huge round of laughter. Harbhajan Singh, who recently launched his YouTube channel 'Turbanator', posted the video there.

Take a look:

Among all the Bollywood celebs present at the match on Sunday, Ranveer, who is playing Kapil Dev in the upcoming sports period drama '83, made quite the splash. Before the match began, the BCCI Twitter handle posted a video of the actor welcoming viewers to the "biggest stage for cricket, the World Cup, and the biggest-ticket match - India vs Pakistan. It doesn't get bigger than this."

The Bollywood star's playful antics were quite a hit on social media and videos of Ranveer on the ground were being circulated on the Internet. He also made it a point to strike powerful poses with cricketers like Harbhajan and Sehwag.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram