Sunil Grover And I Were Once Famous As Laurel And Hardy Of TV: Kiku Sharda

Actor Kiku Sharda, most popularly known for playing various characters on the show Comedy Nights With Kapil, says that he misses working with his co-actor Sunil Grover.

In an interview, Kiku said that Sunil was fine talent and reminisced about playing various characters with him. "We had become a popular pair on TV. We have played Palak-Gutthi. Rinku-Santosh Bhabhi, Bumper-Dr. Mashoor Gulati. We were once famous as Laurel and Hardy of TV. We had developed a great bonding also working together. Visually also we looked great together. The characters were cute and happy. I miss working with him and I have utmost respect for that man. He is a very talented guy," Kiku said.

He further described how he was missing working with the Comedy Nights team as it would feel like a get together of a big family.

"When we sit with the writers to discuss the scripts or acts so many funny things come out and the entire process is so funny that the whole experience becomes enjoyable. Whether we are shooting, are in chaos or discussing scripts, we have loads of fun and enjoy each other's company. I am missing the process, shoots, audience, applause from them, my co-stars and everything related to TKSS," the actor said adding he doesn't laugh that much on any other sets.

Talking about his lockdown routine, Kiku shared he is catching up on the films and series he missed. He further said, "Now, I can make long commitments. I play board games with my sons and they are very interesting and I have discovered a few which I was not aware of. I am having a good time."

