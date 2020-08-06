Sunil Grover and Shilpa Shinde Reportedly Pairing Up for New Comedy Show

Actors Sunil Grover and Shilpa Shinde are reportedly coming together for a new comedy show. The two have worked earlier in a limited episode show during a cricket league.

The new show will be a daily series that will explore hilarious subjects. Upasana Singh, Sugandha Mishra, Sanket Bhosale and Sidharth Sagar, who have worked on Kapil Sharma's show earlier, will also be joining Sunil and Shilpa, reported Pinkvilla. They .

The new show is being produced by Preeti and Neeti Simoes. It will also have Paritosh Tripathi and Jatinder Suri. The comedy show has been titled I Laugh You.

Sunil Grover will play a gangster who owns a house and other comedians will play tenants who will entertain him in order to stay in the house.

The actor-comedian was last seen in Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Bharat. Sunil is best known for playing the roles of Gutthi and Dr Mashoor Gulati on Kapil Sharma's show.

Shilpa was last seen on Bigg Boss 11 and became the winner of the show. She made headlines after she quit the show Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain after her fallout with the producer.

Both Sunil and Shilpa are extremely popular among the TV viewing audience and it will be a treat to watch them together.