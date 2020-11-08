Sunil Grover Begins Shoot for Web Series Sunflower by Vikas Bahl

Comedian and actor Sunil Grover has started shooting for a situational crime comedy web series slated for an April release next year. Titled Sunflower, the series is written helmed by Queen director Vikas Bahl and features Sunil in the lead role.

"The conceptualisation of the web series is extremely top notch. Mixing crime with comedy is an exciting genre to work with," said Sunil.

"The characters are the most interesting part in the narrative, the audience will relate to their stories for sure. As the name suggests, the roller-coaster ride will revolve around the housing society named Sunflower. We start shooting for the series today and I am looking forward to being back on set," he added, about working in the Zee5 Original series.

Sunil currently stars in the Star Bharat show Gangs of Cinepur. On the show, Grover has taken up the role of Topi Bahu inspired from renowned Gopi Bahu from the Star Plus soap opera Saath Nibhaana Saathiya. Grover takes the naivety of Gopi Bahu to next level with his comedic acts on the show.

In one of the recent episodes, Topi bahu goes on to photocopy a roti after her husband says that he wants to eat 10 chapatis. With Grover’s unique style of imitating Gopi bahu, the act leaves the audience in splits and Topi’s husband in shock.

Grover has also left his mark in Bollywood movies like Bharat and Patakha. Bharat, which starred Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, had come out in 2019. Patakha, directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, released in 2018. The movie also starred Sanya Malhotra and Radhika Madan in lead roles.