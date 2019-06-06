Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Sunil Grover Does Not Want to be a Part of Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss Ever, Here’s Why

Sunil Grover says he’d rather act than fight over food or other petty things to win a game.

News18.com

Updated:June 6, 2019, 11:15 AM IST
Image: Facebook/Sunil Grover
Though Bigg Boss has made and revived the careers of several celebrities, including Sunny Leone, Hina Khan, Shilpa Shinde and Gauhar Khan, comedian Sunil Grover isn’t too keen on featuring on the popular show, which is hosted by Salman Khan.

Talking about why not, he told Zoom, "I wouldn't like to be a part of Bigg Boss. I don't know, never say never but ya...I don't know. I can't be caged. I like to act, I like playing characters, I like to be a part of stories rather than fighting over food or petty things and winning the game. I can't."

But it’s not like Sunil is unaware of the show’s popularity or its impact. “I know there are people who enjoy it. I also watch the show. But I can't be a part of it, I don't have that patience," he said.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Sunil essays the role of Salman’s friend in his latest film Bharat. On his experience of working with the Sultan actor for the first time, Sunil earlier told IANS, "He is a star. Whenever you look at him, there is an aura, a larger than life personality that he effortlessly carries.

"In the first glance, I felt a little intimidated. I was nervous. But I had to act well, and as an actor, I was focusing on my character. I play his childhood friend in the film. Obviously, I had no choice but feel free to act in that manner when the camera rolls. But Salman Khan is a star. From any angle, any point of time you look at him, you see a star."

Follow @News18Movies for more.

