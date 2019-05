Sunil Grover Explains Why He Doesn't Watch The Kapil Sharma Show

Ever since Sunil Grover left Kapil Sharma's comedy show, fans have been rooting for their reunion. But it appears they will have to wait a little longer to see their favourite comedians come together once again.In a recent interaction when asked about coming back to The Kapil Sharma Show, Grover denied his return saying that he has no such immediate plans, reports Bollywood Hungama . Also, when asked if he watches the show, Grover said he doesn't, stating that he prefers not to watch anything which he is not a part of.Of late, there have been rumours that Salman, who is producing Kapil’s comedy TV gig, has been trying to mediate a patch-up between the former co-performers. Reports claimed that Khan approached Grover to be a part of his former collaborator Kapil Sharma’s show.Clarifying the same, Sunil said that his Bharat co-star did try to convince him to return to the show but it was merely a suggestion.Some reports also suggest that Grover might join hands and come back on The Kapil Sharma Show. But, not as a part of Kapil's team. Instead, he might appear on the show as a guest to promote his upcoming film, Bharat, with the leads of the film Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan.On the film's front, Sunil Grover was last seen in Vishal Bhardwaj's Pataakha with Sanya Malhotra and debutante Radhika Madan. Next, he will be seen in Bharat which is slated to release on June 5.Follow @News18Movies for more