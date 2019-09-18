Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Sunil Grover Finally Breaks Silence on The Kapil Sharma Show Comeback Rumours

Sunil Grover had left the show in 2017, after his major fallout with Kapil. He has been replaced by comedian Krushna Abhishek.

News18.com

Updated:September 18, 2019, 10:19 AM IST
Sunil Grover Finally Breaks Silence on The Kapil Sharma Show Comeback Rumours
Image: Facebook/Sunil Grover
Actor-comedian Sunil Grover, who is currently basking in the success of his last project Bharat, starring Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan, recently made his fans really confused by posting a cryptic tweet. The tweet, where the actor asked his fans to always be grateful, had a hint of his character from the The Kapil Sharma Show which he was once a part of.

This obviously sent Twitter on a frenzy as fans thought that it was a hint about returning to the show. Sunil Grover had left the show in 2017, after his major fallout with Kapil. He has been replaced by comedian Krushna Abhishek.

Check out the tweet below: 

When Hindustan Times contacted Sunil Grover, he said, “I don’t know why people are speculating this because my tweet doesn’t hint anything like that. There’s no truth in it at all. It’s not happening. Yes, fans comment on my tweet to come back but from those comments, you can’t make it speculative news.” However, the 42-year-old actor did tease something interesting. He said, “There is something interesting that is coming up and I will be announcing it in a few days. It’s for the webspace and I’m really looking forward to it. That’s all I can say.”

He also set the record straight about going back to the show. “It is all baseless and I don’t want to comment on it. It’s really irritating that these speculations arise out of nowhere. So when there’s something, I myself will reveal,” he said.

The daily also contacted the Kapil Sharma Show for signs of the comedian's return. They, however, denied the rumours.  “There is no news of Sunil Grover’s comeback on Kapil’s show because Krushna Abhishek, who replaced Sunil in the show, has been very well received by the audience, and his character Sapna is well appreciated. So we are going to continue with that. Apart from Sapna, all the other characters are also doing very well," said a source close to a show.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
