Sunil Grover Has a Witty Explanation to Chitrangda Singh’s Question on His Comedy Skills

Comedian Sunil Grover has a witty explanation for his impeccable comic skills after his recent Instagram post left netizens cracking up. The Patakha actor, who has his own comedy show on Star Plus, posted a video on Sunday which explained Punjabi short forms.

In the video, a person is translating English words to Punjabi with the help of numbers. The numbers when spoken in Punjabi also serve as the Punjabi translation for the given English words. This new way of translation left many people amused, including actress Chitrangda Singh who commented, “Howww u get this funny.”

To this, Grover replied with a witty twist, “@chitrangda jo beautiful nahin hote unhein yeh sab karna padta hai. (those who are not beautiful have to do all these things.)”

His reply has received 303 likes as netizens rejoiced his humorous response. Some agreed that it is a bitter truth while others said it was an epic reply. Some users also commented how Grover is actually handsome.

Chitrangda was not the only celebrity who enjoyed Grover’s post, Punjabi actor Sonam Bajwa, Esha Gupta and Muzamil Ibrahim also left comments on his post.

Apart from social media, Grover is entertaining his fans on Gangs of Filmistan which airs on Star Bharat. These days, Grover has taken up the role of Topi Bahu inspired from renowned Gopi Bahu from the Star Plus soap opera Saath Nibhaana Saathiya. Grover takes the naivety of Gopi Bahu to next level with his comedic acts on the show.

In one of the recent episodes, Topi bahu goes on to photocopy a roti after her husband says that he wants to eat 10 chapatis. With Grover’s unique style of imitating Gopi bahu, the act leaves the audience in splits and Topi’s husband in shock.

Grover has also left his mark in Bollywood movies like Bharat and Patakha. Bharat, which starred Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, had come out in 2019. Patakha, directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, released in 2018. The movie also starred Sanya Malhotra and Radhika Madan in lead roles.