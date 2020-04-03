Sunil Grover Has Some Wise Words for Wine Lovers During Lockdown, and They Better Take His Advice

Comedian Sunil Grover is known for his own brand of goofiness. We have seen him display a lot of that on TV shows, and it does spill over to his social media handle as well. Grover has now channeled it to spread some awareness about the coronavirus lockdown.

The comedian found a roundabout way of motivating people to stay home. He posted a video on Instagram saying that if people violated the rules of lockdown and stepped out of their homes, liquor shops will stay shut for longer. But if they follow the rules, there are chances of liquor shops opening up sooner.

You must be scratching your head to understand his logic. It is fairly simple - stay home and aid the coronavirus battle, so that the pandemic may pass sooner and life can go back to being normal again.

Watch the video here:

Liquor shops are among the business establishments that have been shut during the country-wide 21-day lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

A few days back actor Rishi Kapoor had tweeted that the government should open up licensed liquor shops for a brief period in the evenings amid lockdown. The Mulk actor said, "Government should for sometime in the evening open all licensed liquor stores. Don’t get me wrong. Man will be at home only what with all this depression, uncertainty around. Cops,doctors,civilians etc... need some release. Black mein to sell ho hi raha hai."

