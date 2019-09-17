Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Sunil Grover Hints Possible Comeback on The Kapil Sharma Show With Cryptic Tweet

Sunil Grover had departed from the show following a tiff with Kapil Sharma on a flight in March 2017.

News18.com

Updated:September 17, 2019, 9:29 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Sunil Grover Hints Possible Comeback on The Kapil Sharma Show With Cryptic Tweet
A still from The Kapil Sharma Show
Loading...

The Kapil Sharma Show has never been the same ever since Sunil Grover's departure. Despite Kapil Sharma being the center of the show, Sunil Grover brought a lot of creativity and entertainment with him. Nevertheless, Grover's fans might have a reason to celebrate as the comedian in his latest tweet made a reference to one of his characters from The Kapil Sharma Show.

Sunil Grover portrayed numerous characters on the show. One of his characters was known for the line, "Mere husband mujhko". In his latest tweet, Grover used the same line after writing some inspirational words. The tweet with the popular dialogue at the end has fans wondering if Sharma and Grover have possibly buried the hatchet. This might not be entirely impossible as the two have had minor disagreements in the past and have resolved them as well.

 

Sunil Grover departed from the show after a brawl with Kapil Sharma during a flight. Reports claimed that Kapil Sharma was drunk and was abusing a crew member of the show. Grover stepped in to stop him but instead became another victim of Sharma's abuse. Following this, Sharma apologized to his fellow comedian on Twitter, in response to which Grover pointed out Sharma's flaws.

Following Sunil Grover's departure, Krushna Abhishek joined the show. Although his performances were first compared to Grover, he gradually began to take off as people stopped comparing the two. If Grover does return to the show alongside Sharma and Abhishek, it could only mean an explosive rise for the show's ratings as well as the content.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram