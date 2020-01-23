Sunil Grover Loves Playing Women On Screen
Sunil Grover, who immortalised the role of Gutthi in 'Comedy Nights with Kapil' and 'The Kapil Sharma Show', said that the trend of men playing women on screen should continue as long as it is done in a graceful way.
Actor-comedian Sunil Grover is popular as Gutthi, his comic female avatar with two ribboned braids, and he says that he loves playing women characters. The trend of male actors dressing up as women for tickling the funny bone should continue as long as people find it humorous and is done in a graceful way, he adds.
"It is way easier (connecting with women) for me than connecting with men. That's why I become a lady on TV. I have played so many characters of women. I just love becoming a woman," Sunil said in response to a question by IANS after an event by FICCI Ladies Organisation here.
He isn't the only male actor slipping into a salwar suit or dresses for shows. Actors like Krushna Abhishek, Gaurav Gera and Ali Asgar have tried it too, to make the audience laugh. Now that Hindi TV shows have a good number of female comedians, isn't it time for the funnymen to stop playing women?
"I think female actors should also play male characters. As long as people are laughing, doing it gracefully and nicely.... For me, it's not about a male or female. For me, it's a character and it happens to be a female. I think I love playing that character. So I think I should do more of it," said the comedian, who is also known for his characters Rinku Devi and Dr Mashoor Gulati.
Sunil also features in movies and keeps himself busy with live shows. He also makes appearances on TV shows -- the latest being Bigg Boss. Asked when he is returning to television, he said: "I wish to come on TV soon but right now, I am shooting for a web series. After that, I will plan."
