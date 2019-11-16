Take the pledge to vote

Sunil Grover Met Katy Perry in His Own Unique Way

Sunil Grover posted a hilarious picture, where he morphed his own face on another person's who stood besides pop star Katy Perry.

Updated:November 16, 2019, 1:48 PM IST
Sunil Grover Met Katy Perry in His Own Unique Way
Sunil Grover posted a hilarious picture, where he morphed his own face on another person's who stood besides pop star Katy Perry.

International pop-star Katy Perry is in India as she will be headlining the OnePlus Music Festival in Mumbai. The star also recently partied with the biggest names in Bollywood in a celebration thrown by filmmaker Karan Johar. From Aishwarya Rai, Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan to Alia Bhatt, Ananya Panday, Jacqueline Fernandez, many others met the star and shared pictures with her on social media. However, Bharat star and comedian Sunil Grover, who was not in the party made sure that he did not miss out on the fun.

The actor who is known for his witty social media posts shared a picture with Katy Perry where he morphed his face on another person. "Like everyone else, I am also with @katyperry . She is very colourful and humble," the actor wrote.

Check it out:

View this post on Instagram

Like everyone else I am also with @katyperry . She is very colourful and humble.

A post shared by Sunil Grover (@whosunilgrover) on

The hilarious picture saw many people reacting to it. From fellow comedian Gaurav Gera to Mandira Bedi, many celebs left comments on the post. The biggest attraction, however, was his Bharat co-star Katrina who laughed out loud at his joke, She was seen leaving laughing emojis on his picture.

Katy Perry will be performing with international star Dua Lipa, Amit Trivedi, Ritviz, The Local Train and Aswekeepsearching at the OnePlus Music Festival on November 16, 2019.

