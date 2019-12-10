Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Sunil Grover, Nushrat Bharucha, Rakul Preet Singh Wish Kapil Sharma After Latter Becomes Dad

Sunil Grover, Rakul Preet Singh, Nushrat Bharucha, Suresh Raina and many others congratulated Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath after it was announced that the couple has conceived their first child--a baby girl.

News18.com

Updated:December 10, 2019, 5:09 PM IST
Sunil Grover, Nushrat Bharucha, Rakul Preet Singh Wish Kapil Sharma After Latter Becomes Dad
Image: Kapil Sharma, Ginni Chatrath/Instagram

Sunil Grover, who had a much publicised fued with fellow comedian Kapil Sharma, has wished the latter after he became a father to a baby girl. Kapil, on Tuesday, announced that his wife Ginni Chatrath had delivered and they have become parents to a beautiful daughter. "Blessed to have a baby girl need ur blessings love u all ❤️ jai mata di (sic)," wrote Kapil on Twitter as he shared the happy news with his fans.

Sunil, in response to the announcement by Kapil, wrote, "Congratulations!! Love and wishes (sic)."

Check out their sweet Twitter exchange below:

Others who congratulated Kapil include Dia Mirza, Rahul Dev, Nushrat Bharucha, Rakul Preet Singh, Suresh Raina, Milap Zaveri, Harshdeep Kaur and Saina Nehwal. Check out their respective wishes for the happy couple below:

