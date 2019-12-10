Sunil Grover, Nushrat Bharucha, Rakul Preet Singh Wish Kapil Sharma After Latter Becomes Dad

Sunil Grover, who had a much publicised fued with fellow comedian Kapil Sharma, has wished the latter after he became a father to a baby girl. Kapil, on Tuesday, announced that his wife Ginni Chatrath had delivered and they have become parents to a beautiful daughter. "Blessed to have a baby girl need ur blessings love u all ❤️ jai mata di (sic)," wrote Kapil on Twitter as he shared the happy news with his fans.

Sunil, in response to the announcement by Kapil, wrote, "Congratulations!! Love and wishes (sic)."

Check out their sweet Twitter exchange below:

Blessed to have a baby girl need ur blessings love u all ❤️ jai mata di — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) December 9, 2019

Congratulations!! Love and wishes. — Sunil Grover (@WhoSunilGrover) December 10, 2019

Others who congratulated Kapil include Dia Mirza, Rahul Dev, Nushrat Bharucha, Rakul Preet Singh, Suresh Raina, Milap Zaveri, Harshdeep Kaur and Saina Nehwal. Check out their respective wishes for the happy couple below:

Congratulations Kapil! Love and blessings for your baby girl — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) December 10, 2019

Heartest congratulations Kapil phaaji .. god bless the angel and the entire family — Rahul Dev Official (@RahulDevRising) December 10, 2019

Congratulations @KapilSharmaK9! Lots of love, good health, and happiness to your baby girl! ❤️ Welcome to fatherhood! — Nushrat Bharucha (@NushratBharucha) December 10, 2019

Congratulationssssssss!!!! god bless the baby girl with all the happiness ❤️ — Rakul Singh (@Rakulpreet) December 10, 2019

Congratulations brother ❤️daughters Are angels ✌️ — Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) December 10, 2019

Oye hoye!! What a great news Pahji!! Many many congratulations to you and Ginni And a warm & love filled welcome to the little Angel ❤️ God bless you all! — Harshdeep Kaur (@HarshdeepKaur) December 10, 2019

Congrats bro!!! — Milap (@zmilap) December 10, 2019

Congratulations — Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) December 10, 2019

