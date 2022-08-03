Sunil Grover on Breaking Out of His Comic Image: 'I Want to Keep Doing Comedy, But Explore More'

Sunil Grover has come a long way in his career. The comedian who made people laugh with his portrayal of Gutthi on television show Comedy Nights with Kapil and gained popularity for playing the role of Dr Mashoor Gulati and Rinku Devi on The Kapil Sharma Show went on to become a household name in the country. Not only that, the comedian turned actor made his presence felt in blockbusters like Heropanti, Gabbar is Back, Bharat, and Baaghi. Now the actor is all set to star opposite Shah Rukh Khan in the much awaited project Jawan.

During an interview with Hindustan Times, Sunil Grover, who has just turned 45, talked about his journey in tinsel town. When he was asked whether the image of comic characters like that of Gutthi or Mashoor Gulati has impacted his chances of getting different roles, the actor said, “Initially, even I thought so. I just did it and it got popular, I didn’t know the impact. Maybe I have been lucky that people have accepted my male characters apart from comedy. I am grateful to the audience, to the almighty for accepting me like that. In Tandav, I was little skeptical about how people will accept me in that role. It was a complete contrast to my comic characters. I have been lucky.”

He went on to add, “It has happened sometimes that people said, ‘You have a funny image, what if people laugh on your performance’. But I knew from within that once I get an opportunity, I will be able to show and prove otherwise. I was also sceptical in a way that people will accept me or not. I knew I could do it but until the audience accepts you, it cannot happen.”

The actor also talked about whether he has been able to venture out of the comic image that has stayed with the public, considering the numerous TV shows, OTT shows and films he has been a part of. He shared, “It’s a good thing that my image stuck with the public. I don’t want to come out of my comic image. I want to keep doing comedy if I get good roles, with a good script. I would definitely do it. All I want is I am able to do any role that I get, comedy or not. I love doing comedy. I am happy that as an actor I am getting chances to explore various sides of it. I want to explore more — I wish that on my birthday. I pray that I keep entertaining the audience with various roles and characters. I am enjoying the new method of storytelling these days. I am enjoying that a lot. I want to do some good projects. The medium doesn’t matter. I wish to get work with good people and collaborate.”

On the work front, apart from playing a prominent role in Jawan, Sunil Grover would also feature alongside Amitabh Bachchan for the comedy drama Goodbye. The film is scheduled for theatrical release on 7 October 2022.

