Sunil Grover On New Comedy Show Contributing to Covid-19 Relief: Don't Know How to Make Vaccines But Know How to Entertain

Comedian-actor Sunil Grover is making his television comeback with a comedy show called Gangs of Filmistaan. The show will also star Shilpa Shinde, Shilpa Shinde, Siddharth Sagar, Sanket Bhosale, Sugandha Mishra, Paritosh Tripathi, Upasana Singh and Jatin Suri, in pivotal roles.

Talking about how the show's proceeds will go to Covid-19 relief, Sunil told Mumbai Mirror, “I don’t know how to make a vaccine, but I know how to entertain and that’s what I aim to do.”

The show will have no celebrity guests or live audience. Sunil will play a gangster who wants to be entertained and the other actors will play tenants who will perform for him. Talking about this format, he said, “For the first time I will be sitting on the other side and this way, will automatically observe social distancing.”

Sunil however, will not reprise any of his iconic TV characters that he played on Comedy Nights With Kapil Sharma and The Kapil Sharma Show. He said, “I will not be revisiting any of my iconic characters, like Gutthi and Mashoor Gulati. I come with a new character, but with same old intentions. I hadn’t planned on doing a show, but the offer was too good to pass up.”

Sunil was last seen in Ali Abbas Zafar's Bharat starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. He played Salman's friend Vilayti Khan in the film.