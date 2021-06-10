Sunil Grover Opens Up About Possibility Of Working With Kapil Sharma Again

The public spat between actor-comedians Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover in 2017 had created a rift between both of them. Sunil had alleged that Kapil misbehaved and attacked him onboard a flight. Since then, the two have not been seen together in the Kapil Sharma Show.

Sunil became a household name for his character ‘Gutthi’ on Comedy Nights With Kapil. Later, when the show was switched to another channel as The Kapil Sharma Show, Sunil continued his magic as Dr Mashoor Gulati.

However, the 2017 mid-air brawl became a flashpoint in their friendship, and Sunil left the show abruptly. But recent reports indicated that Sunil could be seen in the upcoming season of The Kapil Sharma Show which has been delayed due to the second Covid-19 wave.

Now, the former TV actor has himself clarified whether he will be seen sharing the stage with Kapil or not. Talking to Times Now Digital, Sunil said there is no plan of reuniting with Kapil for a project in near future, however, he hoped to work with him if circumstances could bring them together.

Despite parting ways, Sunil and Kapil later have been spotted together on more than one occasion. They both attended Sohail Khan’s birthday bash and were seen in one frame with Salman Khan during the party. They were also seen together during a wedding where they performed alongside singer Mika.

Sunil is currently waiting for the release of his web series Sunflower. The crime-thriller comedy will start streaming on ZEE5 from June 11. Ranvir Shorey, Girish Kulkarni, Ashish Vidyarthi and Sonal Jha are in prominent roles.

Earlier this year, he was seen in the much talked about and controversial web series Tandav. The Amazon Prime Video political drama was accused of hurting religious sentiments, and the producers were even served legal notices.

